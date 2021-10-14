OnePlus 9RT with 50-Megapixel triple cameras, 65T Warp Charge launched; Check price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has unveiled the much-awaited OnePlus 9RT at a launch event in China on Wednesday, October 13. The latest smartphone, which is said to be the upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R, has been launched under the OnePlus 9 series. The new phone comes with triple rear cameras, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. OnePlus 9RT has dual stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support.

OnePlus Buds Z2 has also arrived along side the OnePlus 9RT. The new OnePlus trule wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support and include 11mm drivers.

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 price, availability

OnePlus 9RT is priced at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the 8GB + 256GB model carries a cost of CNY 3,499 (around Rs 40,900). The phone also comes in a top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage option that is priced at CNY 3,799 (around Rs 44,400). The OnePlus 9RT will be available for purchase starting from October 19 in China and the company is offering a CNY 100 (around Rs 1,200) discount on the first day of sale.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 price, on the other hand, is set at CNY 499 (around Rs 5,800)and is set to go on sale in China from October 19. Customers purchasing the OnePlus Buds Z2 on its first sale day can avail a CNY 100 (around Rs 1,169) discount.

The pre-orders of both the OnePlus 9RT phone and OnePlus Buds Z2 will be starting from Wednesday in China.

However, the company has not shared any information about the India launch of the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 yet. OnePlus has claimed that they are confident to hit the mark of 10 million sales globally in 2021.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1300Hz touch sampling rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The phone has dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 11 with Oppo’s ColorOS on top. The display also has 100 percent of DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone has up to 256GB of of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The other two cameras are a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There camera module also includes a dual-LED flash. The rear camera setup offers up to 4K video recording and is coupled with hybrid focus.

At the front, the OnePlus 9RT has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor that has 1-micron pixel size and is paired with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera also has electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65T Warp Charge fast charging supports.

Connectivity options of the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

It measures 162.2×74.6×8.29mm and weighs 198.5 grams.