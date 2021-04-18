Premium smartphone manufacturer OnePlus had recently launched the 9 series line-up in India. The OnePlus 9 series includes OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Standing true to its promise, the OnePlus rolled a software update for the 9R smartphones. The recent OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 software update provides a lot of improvement in the software and fixes numerous bugs in the system.

However, the OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update for the OnePlus 9R will be rolling out to users in India in batches.

This roughly means that, only a fraction of users will receive the update now. The other users will gradually receive the update in coming days.

The whole software update can be summarised under the following heads

System

The update improves the charging stability of the device and enhances the user experience. In terms of gaming, it provides an improvement in haptics while playing Call of Duty Mobile. The abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards is also fixed through the update. The delay in receiving incoming calls during charging is also fixed through this update.

Gallery

The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update speeds up loading of the gallery. The time taken for previewing pictures is significantly reduced after the update.

Clock and Network

The update fixes Wi-Fi Hotspot performance and improves the vibrating performance of alarm tone.

However, if you are one of OnePlus 9R user and haven’t received the update, you can check for it manually. Follow the steps to manually check updates i.e. Settings > System > System Updates.

If you still don’t receive an update, this means that your device is not listed on the current batch and will get updates in the upcoming batches.