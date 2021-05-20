OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 Update Is Available For Users In India

Premium smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 11.2.1.2. Update for OnePlus 9R in India.

The recent OxygenOS 11.2.1.2. software update provides a lot of improvement in the system and fixes issues on various apps.

OnePlus has announced about the update on 9R through its OnePlus Community Forum.

The update fixes the notification issue on the device, UI related issues and some other general issues. The recent update also fixes synchronisation issue on the Notes app.

The OxygenOS 11.2.1.2. Update speeds up loading of the phone gallery. The time taken for previewing pictures is significantly reduced after the update.

Playing games on the OnePlus 9R becomes hassle-free after the new update.

Speaking about the optics, the camera quality of the OnePlus 9R has improved prior to the update. The camera receives improvement in stability and shooting performance.

Follow the steps to manually check updates i.e. Settings > System > System Updates.

The OnePlus 9R was launched in March 2021 and runs Oxygen OS with Android 11 of the box. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor and packs a 4500 mAh battery. The device has a 6.5 inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

Speaking about the optics of the device, the OnePlus 9R packs a 48MP quad camera setup on the rear and a 16MP selfie camera on the front.