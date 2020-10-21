New Delhi: OnePlus is working on its next flagship smartphone series OnePlus 9 with internal codename ‘Lemonade’, tipped Tipster Max J. The smartphone series may make its international debut in the first half of 2021, likely in March or April.

OnePlus 9 series may be a major upgrade over OnePlus 8 series, which was launched in India last year.

No other details about the device has been made yet but the company is likely to do so in the coming months.

As per reports of NDTV Gadgets 360 the upcoming OnePlus smartphones may come in four possible variants with the codenames lemonade, lemonadep, lemonadept, and lemonadev.

But both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, which itself will launch on the last month of this year that is December.

It may feature a punch-hole displays with extremely thin bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate support. As per the camera section it may may bring four rear cameras with the overall bump in the rear of the OnePlus 8T series phones.

One plus 9 series may get wireless charging support, Android 11 as well as 5G support. OnePlus 9 could also be a slightly expensive offering like OnePlus 8T.