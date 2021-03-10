OnePlus 9 Series Confirmed To Come With 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera; Expected Specifications

Oneplus has set the launch date for OnePlus 9 series for March 23. The company partnered with Swedish photography company Hasselbald to bring better camera quality for the OnePlus 9 series.

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to include three models- OnePlus 9, top-end OnePlus 9 Pro, and the affordable OnePlus 9e. The phones will come in a retail box with a charger inside.

OnePlus has now confirmed one of the camera sensors. The OnePlus 9 series will come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide camera.

Here is the photo:

Capture beautiful ultra-wide photos with the #OnePlus9Series. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 9, 2021

Earlier, OnePlus relased a teaser of the OnePlus Pro which showed the back panel of the phone.

As per the teaser and leak, the OnePlus phone has a quad camera setup in a rectangular module at the back. The Hasselblad logo is seen on the back panel between the two big and small sensors. The phone has a matte silver finish on the back.

Here is the Teaser:

It all begins with a simple thought. Discover the #OnePlus9Series, co-developed with @Hasselblad, on March 23. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 8, 2021



Apart from this, a new leak has revealed some of the key specification of the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 smartphones ahead of their official launch.

The leaks were first spotted by MyDrivers and shared the screenshots of OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 specifications.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications (expected):

As per the leaks, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The phone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone may have other storage variants which is expected to be revealed later at the launch.

The leaks also suggest that the OnePlus 9 Pro will run on Android 11 OS based OxygenOS.

The phone is tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary aensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

The leak does not specify the details of the selfie camera but it hinted that the phone may have a hole-punch cutout on the front. The cutout is placed at the top left corner of the phone.

OnePlus 9 specifications (expected):

The OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a smaller 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and it may run on the Android 11-based OxygenOS.

The phone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the rear, the OnePlus 9 may sport a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor.

The front panel image, OnePlus 9 may have a flat panel with a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner.