OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving the latest Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 system update that brings camera and system improvements.

The system update is being rolled out in a phased manner so only a few selected users in India, Europe, and North American regions are currently receiving the new upgrades.

The company is also fixing multiple known issues and overall stability and improving network performance with the latest update.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users has not yet received the June 2021 Android security patch along with the OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update.

The system update for OnePlus 9 is being rolled out with firmware version 11.2.6.6.LE25DA in India. While users in Europe and North American regions are getting the update with firmware version 11.2.6.6.LE25BA and 11.2.6.6.LE25AA, respectively.

On the other hand, OnePlus 9 Pro is getting the update through firmware version 11.2.6.6.LE15DA in India and the update is available with firmware version 11.2.6.6.LE15BA,, 11.2.6.6.LE15AA in Europe and North America​ respectively.

Users will most likely get a notification on their smartphone After they get the OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update.

The new update has brought improved charging experience for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro which will optimise the power consumption of the phones.

The update will also said to boost the camera app’s focusing experience, brightness constancy in indoor scenes, the accuracy of auto white balance of the rear camera.

The camera features has been improved including the hidden operation logic of the camera’s top bar and reduces the noise and sharpening effect of the rear camera.

But, if users want to check the availability manually then they can go to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install.

