OnePlus 8T Series To Have The Best Quality Screen Of Industry

OnePlus has announced recently that the OnePlus 8T series will be uncovered on October 14. Even though there are almost 20 days before the phone will be available in market, it has gained a lot of attention.

As per reports, the OnePlus 8T series smartphones will be most likely based on the recent release OnePlus 8 series which is now considered one of the most popular flagships of the Snapdragon 865.

According to the leaks and official hints, the OnePlus 8T smartphone will feature one of the best quality screens of the market.

Reportedly, OnePlus 8T will have a flat screen with a wide field of vision. It also features a 2.5D flexible screen with a 120Hz refresh rate support, which can display 120 frames in one second. It helps in the opening and switching between apps smoother and faster.

OnePlus 8T’s display has an 8192 level automatic brightness adjustment and JNCD average 0.3.

It also will get an authority DisplayMate A+ certification. In addition, the flexible screen material makes the OnePlus 8T screen module lighter than the hard screen by about 10g.