OnePlus 7 Series devices receive a more stable OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 Update, Know details here

After releasing the OxygenOS 11 update for OnePlus 7 series in March, OnePlus is rolling out new OxygenOS 11 update for its devices under OnePlus 7 series. The update is OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 Update and will be available for devices like OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro.

The OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 Update is a global update and will be available for users in India, North America, and European regions. This update brings an improvement in performance of the OnePlus 7 series devices and fixes various issues that occurred in the previous update. With this update the security patch of the devices will also be updated to June 2021.

The details about the changes or improvements seen in OnePlus 7 series devices after the OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update are as follows:

System

The update brings a reduction in power consumption of the devices along with improvement in overheating control management. The update also fixes the ability of the devices to play high definition videos on some platforms.

Camera

The update improves the overall stability of the cameras in the device. At the meanwhile, the blurring issue of the camera while shooting on full-screen size is also fixed.

Other significant updates

The OnePlus 7 series devices get an improved UI which has an optimized dial pad. Other improvement includes fixing the crash issue in the File manager application.

However, according to OnePlus, the update is rolled out in a phased manner and will be available for users in certain phases. This roughly means, some users will receive it earlier, in comparison to others. If a user has not received the update, he/she is advised to wait for a couple of days.

In order to check the availability of the update on your device go to Settings> System> System updates.