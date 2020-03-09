Oneplus 7 pro 5g
Photo: India today

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G finally receives Android 10 update

By IANS
0 8

Beijing: Earlier, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said that the company would roll out the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update to OnePlus 7 Pro 5G smartphones in the first quarter of 2020 and now the firm has started rolling out the OxygenOS OS 10.0.4 update to the device.

The update brings in the usual bunch of Android 10 goodies, along with new UI and enhanced location permissions for privacy.

Along with Android 10 and OxygenOS 10, the users would be getting some new design elements, while new full-screen gestures are also here.

One can now opt to use tweaked Google navigation gestures here. A user can also swipe from the left or right side of the display to go back.

The ‘Smart Display’ option is also introduced in OxygenOS 10 and it will display intelligent information based on specific times, locations, and events.

The update also brings in the ‘Game Space’ app which allows its users to see all your favorite games in one place, and access various settings as well.

 

 

