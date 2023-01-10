OnePlus 7 /OnePlus 7T devices reach the end of the line; will not get any further software updates

OnePlus has now rolled out the final updates for OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7T smartphones. The devices were launched way back in 2019 and OnePlus have constantly provided software support to the devices. However, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T devices have reached the end of the line as the company has rolled the third and final software update based on Android 12 for the devices.

The OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 has been rolling out and the community forum has revealed that OxygenOS 12 MP3 update is the last software update. The update brings the December 2022 security patches for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. The update is applicable for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro.

The details about the update have been mentioned below.

Changelog

System

Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Communication

Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

If you are someone who is using OnePlus 7/ 7T you should prepare yourself for an upgrade. If you are planning to stick to OnePlus flagship device, you might wait for the OnePlus 11. The device has been already launched in China and the India launch will be on February 7.

We have mentioned below the details of the Chinese variant of OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11 5G gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3216x 1440 pixels AMOLED LTPO 3.0 screen and 1440p resolution. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 120Hz. When it comes to the processor, the device will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be faster by 35 percent in terms of CPU performance and 25 percent in terms of GPU performance (when compared with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1). The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is present in the OnePlus 10T.

On the software front, the OnePlus 11 5G will run on ColorOS 13 skin based on Android 13. In terms of camera, the OnePlus 11 will offer a triple camera setup that is housed in a circular bump. The primary camera is a 50MP camera while the other two cameras are 48MP and 32MP.The triple rear cameras are paired with a LED flash. On the other hand, the selfie camera gets a 16MP sensor.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 11 5G offers a stainless steel camera module which is a first in an OnePlus device. There is also the return of the alert slider as well as Hasselblad branding on the device.

When it comes to charging, the OnePlus 11 5G supports 100W SuperVOOC charging and a 5000mAh battery.