OnePlus 7/7T Series Get OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 based on Android 12

OnePlus has finally rolled OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 for its 7/7T smartphones series. The OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro devices will get the fresh new beta build. The first Android 12-based Open Beta was launched for OnePlus 7/7T smartphones series in July this year. The Open Beta 2 of OxygenOS 12 offers some fixes which was introduced in the earlier Beta release.

The bugs that the update fixes include some camera glitches, vibration issues as well as double tap actions.

The details about the changes offered under the Open Beta 2 are as follows:

System

[Improved] system stability in some scenarios

[Optimized] the charging speed in some scenarios

[Optimized] the experience of fingerprint unlocking

[Fixed] the issue that double tap to wake or turn off screen worked abnormally

Camera

[Fixed] the issue that camera crashed after turning on Ultra Steady

Application

[Fixed] the issue that My Files crashed in certain scenarios.

According to OnePlus, there is still one known issue present in the second beta

Important points to keep in mind

If you are planning to update your OnePlus 7 series device’s system you should keep certain things in your mind before the update.

Always keep a backup of your device data before making the update. In case of any discrepancies you will at least have your data safe.

Ensure that you are having ample space for the update.

Try to contact your nearest customer service in case you face any issues with the news version.

