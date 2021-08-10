OnePlus 6 and 6T receive third OxygenOS 11 Beta update

OnePlus released the the first beta of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6 T in early July to test drive the new software ahead of the release of stable update.

Then the company released the second beta of Android 11 towards the end of last month. The second beta update optimized the overheating control management and improved the 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Now, the company is rolling out the third open beta of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11  for OnePlus 6 and 6T. The third beta update is also patching issues and fixing bug problems.

The new update will fix the bugs related to the Work-Life Balance feature and improve the smoothness of YouTube videos. It optimizes background process management for improved battery life.

Apart from this, the latest update also fixes the failure to enable VoWiFi, and improves the overall system stability. Additionally, some unnamed known issues have been resolved.

The company released the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 for OnePlus 6 and 6T units. The update is 191MB in size.

You should receive the latest build as an OTA soon if you’re running the second beta of OxygenOS 11 omn your phone.

The stable update to Android 11 for both the OnePlus smartphones is expected to be rolled out soon.

