OnePlus 5G upgrade days: Get amazing discounts and cashback on smartphones  

OnePlus has announced exciting discounts and cashback on its smartphones during the OnePlus 5G upgrade days. The OnePlus 5G upgrade days are live from 21st March and will continue till 2nd April. Under this offer the customers can exchange their old 4G smartphones and get a brand new 5G smartphone from OnePlus.

We have listed the devices which are available for sale during the deal period.

OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 is latest premium smartphone offered by the company in the recent past. If you have a 4G OnePlus and iOS device, you will get an exchange discount of Rs 5000. On the other hand, the exchange discount on 4G Android devices is Rs 3000.

When it comes to bank offers, the OnePlus 11 gets up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on all major Credit card banks on Amazon, OnePlus website as well as offline stores. The instant discount available for OneCard Credit card EMI users is Rs 2000. ICICI Paper Finance and Bajaj Finance offer up to 18 months no cost EMI on the device if purchased at selected offline stores.

OnePlus 11R

The OnePlus 11R gets Rs 3000 disount on 4G OnePlus/ iOS / Android devices. The instant discount available for OneCard Credit card EMI users is Rs 1750. Buyers get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on all major Credit card banks on Amazon, OnePlus website as well as offline stores. ICICI Paper Finance and Bajaj Finance offer up to 18 months no cost EMI on the device if purchased at selected offline stores.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The special discount available on the smartphone is Rs 11,000. If you have a 4G OnePlus and iOS device, you will get an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. Buyers get instant discount of Rs 2000 on the phone if purchased through OneCard Credit card EMI. Buyers get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on all major Credit card banks on Amazon, OnePlus website as well as selected offline stores.

ICICI Paper Finance and Bajaj Finance offer up to 18 months no cost EMI on the device if purchased at selected offline stores.

OnePlus 10T 5G

The special discount available on the smartphone is Rs 5,000. If you have a 4G OnePlus/ Android and iOS device, you will get an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. Buyers get instant discount of Rs 1500 on the phone if purchased through OneCard Credit card EMI.

ICICI Paper Finance and Bajaj Finance offer up to 18 months no cost EMI on the device if purchased at selected offline stores.

OnePlus 10R 5G

The special discount available on the smartphone is Rs 3,000. If you have a 4G OnePlus/ Android and iOS device, you will get an exchange discount of Rs 3,000. Buyers get instant discount of Rs 1250 on the phone if purchased through OneCard Credit card EMI. Buyers get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on all major Credit card banks on Amazon, OnePlus website as well as selected offline stores.