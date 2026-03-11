OnePlus 16’s chipset and camera specs tipped

Advertisement

OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus 16 this year. Ahead of it’s launch, the smartphone’s specifications have surfaced online via leak reports. The latest leak reveals new information about the phone’s chipset and camera setup.

While the phone was previously rumored to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, tipster Digital Chat Station now claims the OnePlus 16 will instead use a more powerful SM8975 processor, expected to be marketed as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro.

According to the tipster, the 2nm flagship chipset will also be paired with the latest LPDDR6 RAM. Interestingly, a recent leak suggests that Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy S27 Ultra could also use the same processor.

Further, the tipster states that the current OnePlus 16 engineering sample features a 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

The OnePlus 16 is rumored to pack a 9,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, an improved ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and a BOE X5 OLED display with 240Hz refresh rate.