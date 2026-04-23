OnePlus 16 tipped to feature 240display, chipset details leaked

Advertisement

OnePlus is reportedly working on providing a big display and chipset upgrade in the upcoming OnePlus 16 smartphone. A latest leak report had suggested the device’s chispet and display details ahead of official confirmation.

Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has shared that the OnePlus 16 will be powered by a yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC (SM8975). The tipster has also leaked that the flagship smartphone will feature a custom 6.78″ 1.5K resolution LTPO BOE display with a 2K option. It will use LIPO packaging that means surrounded by narrow bezels on all four sides as it shrinks the internal display borders.

According to the Weibo post by the tipster, the bezels on all four sides of OnePlus 16 will measure around 1mm. The tipster has also revealed that the company is testing a dynamic system that starts around 200Hz and could scale up to 240Hz.

The panel will have a minimum refresh rate of 185Hz, with OnePlus aiming for a maximum of 240Hz. Additionally, DCS claimed that the OnePlus 16’s display will feature a custom touch control IC and may support the BT.2020 color gamut.

Advertisement

As per leak reports, the OnePlus 16 is expected to feature a 200MP cameras along with a 50MP primary and a 50MP periscope telephoto

Previous rumors claimed the OnePlus 16 would pack a 9,000 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It might run OxygenOS 17 based on Android 17.

Though, OnePlus has not confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 16, looking at previous product launches, the device is expected to launch in China in October 2026, followed by an India release in November.