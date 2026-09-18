OnePlus 16 teased with 165hz display, 100w charging

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OnePlus has officially teased its upcoming OnePlus 16 smartphone in China, revealing key details about its display and software ahead of the launch.

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will feature a 165Hz refresh rate, which OnePlus describes as a global ultra-high refresh rate.

The phone will also run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, making it the first OnePlus smartphone to launch with the new software.

Meanwhile, a smartphone carrying model number PYB110, believed to be the Chinese version of the OnePlus 16, has appeared on China’s 3C certification database.

The listing points to support for 100W wired charging.

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Several specifications remain based on leaks. The phone is expected to feature a 9,000mAh battery and may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

Claims also suggest a 6.78-inch display and a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor and two 50-megapixel cameras.

OnePlus has not yet announced the official launch date, although reports suggest the OnePlus 16 could debut in China in October.

Its availability in India also remains uncertain.

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