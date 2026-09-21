OnePlus 16 design and color options officially revealed ahead of launch

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OnePlus 16 is set to arrive as the successor to the OnePlus 15 in China. However, we don’t have a confirmed launch date for the device yet. Now, ahead of it’s official launch date reveal, the company has started releasing information about the phone. The phone is also available for pre-reservation in China.

OnePlus has recently revealed the colour options, design and RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming OnePlus 16.

The brand has confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will be available in three colours, which have unique names such as Dark Forest, which features a black finish, Mars Masterpiece, which comes in light orange, and Tomorrow Starlight (grey). In addition, the orange and Starlight variants will feature a unique pattern on the rear panel.

The OnePlus 16 will look largely identical to its predecessor, the OnePlus 15.

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The OnePlus 16 will be available in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations in China. Interested customers can head to OnePlus’ official online store to pre-reserve the device.

OnePlus has yet to reveal the phone’s key specifications, but it is confirmed to support a system-wide 165Hz refresh rate.

The phone is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and feature a 200MP primary rear camera, a 9,000mAh battery, and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

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