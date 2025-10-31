OnePlus 15T likely to launch early 2026 in China, Know specifications and other details

Advertisement

OnePlus will be launching the successor to the OnePlus 13T i.e OnePlus 15T in China soon and the device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. In India, the device might be launching after China and will be called OnePlus 15s.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus 15T might get a 6.31-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The bezels on the display will be uniform. There will be an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display. The device will be unveiled in the first half of 2026, mentioned the tipster.

OnePlus 15T will share the same processor as the OnePlus 15 i.e. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. According to the tipster, the battery might be around 7000mAh capacity.

OnePlus 15 will launch in India on 7 PM, November 13, 2025. The sale of the device will take place on 8PM IST, mentioned the official X page of OnePlus India. The device packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED (1,272×2,772 pixels) display with touch sampling rate of up to 330Hz. The global peak brightness is up to 1800 nits and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets Android 16 with ColorOS 16 out of the box. A Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC powers the OnePlus 15 and it is coupled with Adreno 840 GPU. The RAM option on the device is up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM while the storage is up to 1TB (UFS 4.1).