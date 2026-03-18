OnePlus 15T confirmed to launch on March 24

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Oneplus has revealed the lauch date of the OnePlus 15T following several teasers about the device. The upcoming OnePlus 15T has been confirmed to launch in the Chinese market on March 24, 2026.

Ahead of the launch, the company has started receiving pre-booking for the device in China. As per the company teasers. the upcoming OnePlus 15T will be available in three colour options-Healing White Chocolate, Pure Cocoa, and Relaxing Matcha. It will be offered in five storage variants of 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB variants. Interested customers can also pre-order the handset in China via the official Oppo online store.

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OnePlus has already confirmed via teasers that the 15T will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, and have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. It will feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.1mm thin bezels.

The device will also pack a 7,500mAh battery that will support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support, along with new periscope telephoto camera. The OnePlus 15T will also be IP69K rated for dust and water resistant.