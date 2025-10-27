OnePlus 15 launched in China, offers Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with 7300mAh battery

Advertisement

OnePlus has launched its flagship device in China and it is none other than the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 15 is the successor to the OnePlus 13 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The device offers a massive 7300mAh battery and gets 120W Super Flash Charge.

Specifications

The OnePlus 15 packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED (1,272×2,772 pixels) display with touch sampling rate of up to 330Hz. The global peak brightness is up to 1800 nits and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets Android 16 with ColorOS 16 out of the box.

A Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC powers the OnePlus 15 and it is coupled with Adreno 840 GPU. The RAM option on the device is up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM while the storage is up to 1TB (UFS 4.1).

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 15 gets a triple rear camera setup at the back. The primary camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS (f/1.8 aperture). Another camera is a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with autofocus (f/1.8 aperture). The third camera is a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera. The front camera is a 32-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, GPS, QZSS and NFC. The sensors on the device include e-compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, gravity sensor and much more. A massive 7300mAh battery along with 120W fast charging support is offered on the device. The weight of the device is 211g and it measures 161.42×76.67×8.10mm.

Price

When it comes to prices, the base variant of OnePlus 15 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) costs CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs. 50,000). The top 16GB RAM + 1TB storage costs CNY 5,399 (approx. Rs. 67,000).