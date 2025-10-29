OnePlus 15 launch in India to take place on November 13, Know the sale details

Advertisement

OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus 15 smartphone in China and the company has now announced the launch date for India. OnePlus 15 launch in India will take place on 7 PM, November 13, 2025. The sale of the device will take place on 8PM IST, mentioned the official X page of OnePlus India.

Specifications

OnePlus 15 is expected to offer the same specifications as the Chinese variant. The device will be available on Amazon India website.

The device packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED (1,272×2,772 pixels) display with touch sampling rate of up to 330Hz. The global peak brightness is up to 1800 nits and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets Android 16 with ColorOS 16 out of the box.

Advertisement

A Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC powers the OnePlus 15 and it is coupled with Adreno 840 GPU. The RAM option on the device is up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM while the storage is up to 1TB (UFS 4.1).

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 15 gets a triple rear camera setup at the back. The primary camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS (f/1.8 aperture). Another camera is a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with autofocus (f/1.8 aperture). The third camera is a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera. The front camera is a 32-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, GPS, QZSS and NFC. The sensors on the device include e-compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, gravity sensor and much more. A massive 7300mAh battery along with 120W fast charging support is offered on the device. The weight of the device is 211g and it measures 161.42×76.67×8.10mm.