OnePlus 15 launch in India teased by the brand, will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Advertisement

OnePlus 15 launch in India has been teased by OnePlus through its official website. This clarification from the smartphone manufacturer means that we will have the device in our hands very soon. The OnePlus 15 smartphone will be unveiled in China on October 27.

OnePlus has teased that OnePlus 15 will be the first smartphone in India to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The company has hinted ‘something special’ about the smartphone on Oct 29. OnePlus 15 will pack OxygenOS 16 out of the box mentioned the official website. When it comes to specifications, OnePlus 15 is expected to offer similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

Specifications (China model)

Advertisement

The OnePlus 15 will offer performance focused technologies which will offer improved gaming along with device efficiency, revealed the company through a Weibo post. The device will also offer ‘Touch Display Sync’ for faster touch response along with a new ‘Glacier’ cooling system.

Qualcomm’s flagship SoC i.e. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will power the device. The battery will be of 7300mAh and support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The camera module will feature Oppo’s Lumo Condensed Light Imaging system. It consists of a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The periscope telephoto camera will pack a 3.5x optical zoom while the primary camera will be able to shoot 4K 120fs Dolby video revealed an official Weibo post.