OnePlus 13R Specifications listed on Geekbench, Likely To Be Launched Soon

A phone with the model number “OnePlus CPH2645” has been listed on Geekbench. This smartphone is expected to debut as the OnePlus 13R. This phone is expected to be launched in the market soon.

Check out the expected OnePlus 13 R Specs Here

The motherboard named “pineapple”, suggests the OnePlus 13R will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. According to Geekbench, OnePlus 13R is likely to be equipped with 12GB of RAM. Just like the OnePlus 13, it is expected to run on Android 15.

The OnePlus 13 that was recently launched in China has Hasselblad-branded three 50MP cameras on a round camera island at the rear. The cameras are primary, ultrawide (120 degree) and periscope telephoto (3x optical). The 32MP front camera is present in the punch hole of the display. This phone is expected to have the same features.

Similarly the the OnePlus 13R is expected to have the OnePlus 13’s massive 6,000mAh battery (as compared to the 5,400mAh capacity on the OnePlus 12) with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

On Geekbench test, the OnePlus 13R phone scored 2,238 points in single-core test and 6,761 points in multi-core test. The scores are a little higher than that of OnePlus 12.

At this moment this is all that we know about the expected phone. Further details awaited

