OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC to launch in October

OnePlus is expected to launch its next generation of smartphone OnePlus 13 in China this October. The device had its global launch earlier this year. Ahead of its official launch, a senior official has revealed the front design of the device via short teaser.

The OnePlus 13 has been confirmed to come with a new look, according to the latest Weibo post of OnePlus China head Louis Lee. Similar to last year’s OnePlus 12, the upcoming OnePlus 13 will feature an ‘Oriental Screen’ BOE X curved screen. However, it is going to be the second generation BOE X curved display with even more outstanding durability.

The specification details we got from leak reports are a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and the soon to laucnh Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. the said processor will be launched later this month. OnePlus is also expected to provide a revamped camera module on the OnePlus 13 including a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto shooter with 3X optical zoom.

Battery wise, the device will feature a massive 6,000mAh cell with a 100W wired fast charging.

While OnePlus has yet to reveal the exact launch date of the OnePlus 13 in India, the device will follow its China launch at the end of this year or the start of next year in the Indian market.