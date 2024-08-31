OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC to launch earlier as expected

The next flagship device offered by OnePlus will be OnePlus 13 and according to latest leaks the launch will be earlier than expected. According to the new post (originally Chinese) by tipster, Digital Chat Station, the device will be earlier than the regular time period.

The latest post by the tipster has revealed that the tentative launch of the device in China will be in October or November. If the device is launched in early November, it might be on November 11 which is known as Single’s Day in China. The device offers specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor as well as a massive battery of 6000+ mAh capacity.

OnePlus 13 will offer a 2K LTPO OLED curved display and the device features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC at the core. This Android smartphone will feature an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. For those who are unknown, the OnePlus 8 Pro was the first device of the company to offer an IP68 rating. It is also said to be the first device from the company to offer an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 13 will be offering an ultra-large silicon negative electrode battery and if sources are to be believed, it will be offering a large 6000mAh battery. The device is expected to get a 100W fast charging system.

When it comes to rear camera specifications, the device is expected to offer a 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor for the main camera, 50MP IMX882 ultra-wide camera, and 50MP IMX882 3X periscope telephoto lens. The camera bump on the device is expected to be similar to that of the OnePlus 12.

As OnePlus 13 smartphone launches early in China, we can expect the device to launch early in India.