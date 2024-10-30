OnePlus 13 launch on October 31; All we know about price, specifications

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest smartphone offering the OnePlus 13 in China on October 31. OnePlus has also officially confirmed that the device will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. and feature a BOE X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display along with a 6,000mAh battery. The device will succeed the OnePlus 12.

We have also got some information about its expected price ahead of its launch tomorrow. Let’s take a look at its specifications and expected price.

OnePlus 13 specifications

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will carry the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and feature a BOE X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision support. While OnePlus hasn’t confirmed the exact size of the panel, rumo suggest that it could have a 6.8-inch display with 6,000 nits of peak brightness (1,600 nits in high brightness mode).

On the camera front, the OnePlus 13 will continue to feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It will include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary shooter, a 50MP LYT600 3x optical lens, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle lens.

The upcoming OnePlus device will have a massive 6,000mAh battery (up from 5,400mAh on OnePlus 12) with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. Additionally, OnePlus is planning to introduce iPhone-like magnetic charging capabilities with the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 price (expected)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to have price of CNY 5,299 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant, reflecting a CNY 500 increase from its predecessor OnePlus 12, which debuted at CNY 4,799 for the same variant.

Meanwhile, there is no information on its India launch yet. But, it is excepted to launch at a higher price than the OnePlus 12 model, which is priced starting at Rs 64,99 in the country. The price could range starting around Rs 70,000, as per leak reports.