OnePlus 13 to launch in January 2025, First image of the smartphone out

OnePlus is set to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, globally on January 2025. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in three colours: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn.

The first image of the device has also been shared by the company. The OnePlus 13 will sport a sleek design and pack advanced technology.

The OnePlus 13 will have a fresh design, different from the previous editions of the flagship. It will be slimmer, and have flatter edges with a circular camera island. Moreover, OnePlus has confirmed that it is the first OnePlus device to achieve both IP68 and IP69 ratings, indicating improved resistance to dust and water.

The image that shows three variants of the device also highlights the different textures that will be available with each one. The Midnight Ocean variant of the OnePlus 13 features micro-fibre vegan leather, a first for the company. According to OnePlus, the material promises a premium feel while being resistant to scratches and scuffs. The black version seems to have a marble-like texture whereas the white version seems to come with a glossy finish.

he OnePlus 13 will feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, which gives the device a strong upper hand, compared to the previous versions. The phone is also expected to get up to 24GB of RAM and a starting storage of 256 GB. OnePlus will also retain a similar triple camera setup along with the Hasselblad partnership. However, this new version has a much more subtle Hasselblad branding.

Further details about the OnePlus 13, including launch dates and additional features, are expected to be disclosed in the coming weeks. Stay updated as the company prepares to launch its flagship product globally.