OnePlus 13 to feature some big storage space, know details

OnePlus is set to expand its product line up with the launch of OnePlus 13 in China next month. Following its debut in domestic market, it will be introduced to other markets around the world. Rumors about the device has already starting to arrive ahead of its official launch.

As per the latest leak report, the OnePlus 13 could come equipped with never seen before storage space. The OnePlus 13 device is expected to arrive with up to 24GB of RAM. Prior to this, the company added the 24GB RAM space with the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. However, it was exclusive to the China market only. So it does not count that means the OnePlus 13 will be first device in segment to have the 24GB RAM.

Known tipster Digital Chat Stations has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone might be equipped with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with 1TB of internal storage.

That’s it about the storage specs details. Now, let’s talk about the other specification details we have gathered about it from leak reports.

OnePlus 13 is tipped to come with some design changes and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.However, the reports also suggested that the Chinese version of the smartphone will have a different processor, which will likely be the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Other specifications revealed are a 6000mAh battery that will have 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It will likely feature a 6.8-inch screen with support for 1440×3168 resolution. Further, for the first time, we could see an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor here.

OnePlus is also expected to release the device with IP69 certification. No other OnePlus phone has ever carried this certification. OnePlus 13 is going to feature upgrades in the camera department as well. One of the larger updates would be in the battery department. Reports online suggest that OnePlus 13 could come with a 6000mAh battery. The OnePlus 12 in comparison has a 5400mAh battery. The charging support is already mentioned above, and there’s nothing new there, but that is actually pretty sufficient. It will be interesting to see if the extra RAM is to support new AI features expected to be rolled out with OxygenOS 15.