OnePlus 13 specifications out: To offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor along with a 6000mAh+ battery

OnePlus will be introducing the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone very soon in the market and the specs of the smartphone have surfaced online. According to the new post by tipster, Digital Chat Station, the device will offer specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor as well as a massive battery of 6000+ mAh capacity.

It is said that the OnePlus 13 will feature a 2K LTPO OLED curved display and will be featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC at the core. This will be the first smartphone from the company that will feature an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. For those who are unknown, the OnePlus 8 Pro was the first device of the company to offer an IP68 rating. It is also said to be the first device from the company to offer an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 13 will be offering an ultra-large silicon negative electrode battery and if sources are to be believed, it will be offering a large 6000mAh or 6100mAh battery. The device is expected to get a 100W fast charging system.

When it comes to camera specifications, the device is expected to offer a 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor for the main camera, 50MP IMX882 ultra-wide camera, and 50MP IMX882 3X periscope telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 13 smartphone is expected to be introduced in November end or early December in China.