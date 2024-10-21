OnePlus 13 smartphone will be launching on October 31, company posts official teaser

By Pratyay
OnePlus 13 launch

OnePlus will be launching on October 31 and the flagship device will offer Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The company has posted the official teaser of the upcoming smartphone. The OnePlus 13 gets a new design along with three colours- White, Black as well as Blue.

The official launch date of the smartphone is on October 31 at 16:00 in China. The device will be offering latest ColorOS out of the box. The device has a design which has evolved from the OnePlus 12. The camera island on the OnePlus 13 is similar to that of the OnePlus 12. The frame of the OnePlus 13 will be flat and brushed.

When it comes to colour, the black models gets a texture of wood, while white variant will be smooth. There is also a blue colour variant and that gets a leather texture.

When it comes to specifications, the OnePlus 13 gets a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The device gets a 50MP LYT-808 primary sensor with ISOCELL JN1 ultrawide camera. There is a LYT-600 3x zoom lens. When it comes to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of storage. The smartphone gets a 6000mAh battery with wired charging support of 100W. The wireless charging support on the device is 50W wireless charging.

When it comes to display, the OnePlus 13 gets a LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1440x3168px resolution.

