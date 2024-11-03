OnePlus 13 powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite tops AnTuTu ranking for October 2024 in the premium smartphone category

OnePlus 13, the flagship device by OnePlus was launched in China in October. The smartphone is powered by the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC i.e Snapdragon 8 Elite and the performance offered by it is fabulous. The OnePlus 13 has topped the flagship smartphone chart published by AnTuTu for October 2024.

The chart for the flagship smartphone category includes premium smartphones that launched in October and it includes several manufacturers including Oppo, Vivo, iQOO as well as Xiaomi. The leading smartphones in the list are powered by either MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 SoC or Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The premium SoC from Snapdragon has outperformed Mediatel’s flagship SoC.

OnePlus 13 has an average score of 2,926,644, and is the winner of the performance test. The variant of the device is the 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. OnePlus 13 is followed by iQOO 13 (average score 2,906,489) which is equipped with the same processor. The variant that is used in the test is 16GB RAM + 1TB storage. On the other hand, the third position is occupied by Vivo X200 Pro which flaunts a Dimensity 9400 SoC onboard. The variant that has undergone the test is the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage.

The fourth and fifth place is taken by Oppo Find X8 Pro and Oppo Find X8. Both the devices are powered by Dimensity 9400 SoC.

OnePlus 13 specs

The device gets a 6.82-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 4500 nits of peak brightness. The typical brightness of the device is 800 nits. There is a new vibration motor (602mm3 volume) with gaming controller-level feedback. We get an under-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 13 smartphone features a Hasselblad-branded 50MP triple rear camera setup. The rear setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary shooter, a 50MP LYT600 3x optical lens, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle lens.

The flagship OnePlus device offers a massive 6,000mAh battery (as compared to the 5,400mAh capacity on the OnePlus 12) with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.