OnePlus 13 powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC launched, gets a massive 6000 mAh battery

OnePlus 13, the flagship smartphone from the manufacturer has finally launched in China. The smartphone offers the flagship Snapdragon Processor for 2024 i.e. Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and offers a larger 6,000 mAh silicon carbon battery.

Specifications

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be available in other markets after the China launch. The device gets a 6.82-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 4500 nits of peak brightness. The typical brightness of the device is 800 nits. There is a new vibration motor (602mm3 volume) with gaming controller-level feedback. We get an under-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 13 smartphone features a Hasselblad-branded 50MP triple rear camera setup. The rear setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary shooter, a 50MP LYT600 3x optical lens, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle lens.

The flagship OnePlus device offers a massive 6,000mAh battery (as compared to the 5,400mAh capacity on the OnePlus 12) with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

RAM, Storage, and Price

The OnePlus 13 is offered with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The smartphone is available in four configurations and the price starts from CNY 4499. The variants along with pricing are mentioned below.

12GB + 256 GB: CNY 4499 (Approx. Rs 53,150)

12GB + 512 GB: CNY 4899 (Approx. Rs 57,876)

16GB + 512 GB: CNY 5299 (Approx. Rs 62,602)

24GB + 1 TB: CNY 5999 (Approx. Rs 70,872)