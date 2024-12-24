OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R to launch in India soon: All details we know so far

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 series will be launched in India soon. The upcoming OnePlus 13 series will include two models OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13 made its debut in China. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R is a new model.

The company has been teasing the devices ahead of their launch. Let’s take a look at the specification and all the other details about the device here.

OnePlus 13 expected specifications:

The OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Moreover, it also has world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. For storage, the device gets a 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 features a triple rear camera setup including a Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX612 front-facing camera.

The device is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Moreover, it also supports magnetic charging.

With IP68 and IP69 rating, the device is water and dust resistance. It also includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 13 price (expected):

In China, the OnePlus 13 price starts at 4,499 Yuan (around Rs 53,000) and goes up to 5299 Yuan (around Rs 62,500). The Indian model could be priced above the Rs 64,999.

OnePlus 13R expected specifications:

Though not much is known about the OnePlus 13R, it is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. the device is also tipped to have a bigger battery, likely a 6,000mAh battery and support 80W of SUPERVOOC fast charging. The phone is expected to run on OnePlus’s latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

It could be powered by last year’s flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and boast up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Like the OnePlus 13, the phone could also feature a triple camera setup. The cameras offered might include a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide and another 50MP sensor. On the front, there could be a 16MP shooter.

OnePlus 12R launched at a starting price of Rs 39,999 and the addition of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is likely to cause a slight uptick in that with the latest generation smartphone.