OnePlus 13 might launch this month, Check expected specifications and all other details

OnePlus 13 is expected to make its debut in the Chinese market in October this year. Rumours and leaks about the device has already piling up. The device is tipped to be a premium Android phone with the familiar OnePlus charms. It is expected to be packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery, 100W fast charging, and many other upgraded features.

The smartphone will likely launch in the Indian market next year. Considering its predecessor OnePlus 12 was launched just eight months ago in India. Let’s us know more details about it here.

OnePlus 13 specifications



There were earlier rumours that OnePlus might not include wireless charging in its latest flagship. However, these have been debunked. In its latest teaser in China, OnePlus confirmed that the device will indeed support wireless charging, and it is expected to feature magnetic wireless charging.

As for the battery capacity, the OnePlus 13 is expected to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery, a significant improvement over the 5,400mAh cell found in the OnePlus 12. Additionally, the device is rumoured to support 100W wired fast charging.

The OnePlus 13 is also rumoured to feature a larger and more immersive display compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. The device is anticipated to sport a 6.8-inch flat screen with curved glass on all four sides. It is expected to boast a 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature Qualcomm’s yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The device could be one of the first smartphones to use this processor, following Qualcomm’s event later in October.

The OnePlus 13 is also rumoured to offer up to 24GB of RAM, making it one of the most powerful Android phones on the market. Additionally, it may come with up to 1TB of storage, providing users with ample space for apps, photos, and more.

In terms of camera upgrades, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, offering everything from ultra-wide shots to detailed zoomed-in images.

OnePlus 13 expected price

While all these upgrades are exciting, they may come at a cost. The OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced higher than the OnePlus 12, which launched at Rs 64,999 in India. With a larger battery, improved display, more powerful chipset, and premium materials, it’s no surprise that the price of the OnePlus 13 might increase.

Also Read: Apple to launch next-gen M-series powered Macs, iPad mini on this date