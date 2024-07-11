OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune version to launch in India very soon, company teases on X

OnePlus 12R has been in the Indian smartphone market for almost six months in India. Now, the company will be introducing a new colour variant of the smartphone in the country. The new variant will be the OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune version and OnePlus India has teased the same on social networking website X.

It is safe to assume that the updates on the smartphone will be solely cosmetic in nature. OnePlus is offered in cool blue and iron grey colour variant. For those who are unknown, the OnePlus 12R is a version of the OnePlus Ace 3. The sunset dune version of the OnePlus 12R is expected to offer a colour tone similar to the rose gold model of the OnePlus Ace 3.

OnePlus 12R Specifications

OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune colour variant gets a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen. The screen offers 1.5K or 1264×2780 pixels. The device is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC processor. We are expected to get up to 16GB of RAM (LPDDR5x) on the device. When it comes to storage we get 256GB of onboard storage.

When it comes to camera setup, there is a triple rear camera setup and comprises of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor. The other two cameras are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the device gets a punch-hole camera which is of 16-megapixel. In terms of storage, the device will offer up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device gets the same massive 5,500mAh battery that is offered in the regular variants. In terms of charging, the device gets 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.