OnePlus 12R renders surface out, offers similar design as its predecessor

It is expected that OnePlus will be launching its next flagship device i.e. OnePlus 12 in China this December. The device is expected to launch in global markets after that. The company will also launch the OnePlus 12R whose renders have surfaced online.

Some CAD-based renders, that show the design of the OnePlus 12R have been posted on OnLeaks as well as MySmartPrice. The renders show similarity of the smartphone with its predecessor. The new model is however quite different than the Ace 2 Pro. It is important to mention that the OnePlus 11R is based on the Ace 2.

We have mentioned the specifications of the device below.

The overall design of the smartphone remains the same as it gets a off-center camera island at the rear.

OnePlus 12R will offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that will offer up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This does point out to the fact that the OnePlus 12 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The display of the device is 6.7” along with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1.5K. The display offers 1240 X 2772 pixels which is similar to the 11R. A slight curve on the display can be observed on both sides.

When it comes to upgrade, the OnePlus 12R will be a decent upgrade over the 11R is terms of processor as well as lens. The triple camera setup offered on the 12R also seems quite promising. The main camera is a 50MP main camera while the ultra-wide camera is 8MP. On the other hand, the zoom lens that offers 2x optical magnification gets a 32MP sensor.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus 12R will have a larger battery with 5500mAh capacity. It will also get a 100W fast charging.

We hope that the device will launch in India after China launch (just like other R devices).