OnePlus 12 to offer new generation of Sony Lytia CMOS sensor for better photography

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 12 globally in the early 2024. However, the company will be launching the device in China around next month. While various leaks and teasers have points out different specifications of the device, the latest one has offered something about the camera sensor. According to the latest teaser by official sources, we have some important details about the primary sensor of the device. The primary sensor of the device will be from Sony and it will be a generation of Lytia sensor.

The new Sensor from Sony will be a Lytia dual-layer stacked sensor. The new stacked CMOS sensor offers 2-layer transistor pixel technology. This features separate layers for the transistor and photodiode layers. This allows for physically larger diodes and captures more light. It is not the first time that Sony is using a Sony sensor on its device. The OnePlus Open uses a Sony Lytia 808 sensor on its main camera. However, it seems that the OnePlus 12 will offer a different Lytia sensor.

Speaking about other brands from BBQ electronics, Oppo and Vivo have also announced partnerships with Sony’s Lytia earlier in 2023. This means that Oppo Find X6 and VivoX100 devices will offer the same Sony Lytia CMOS sensor.

The camera of the OnePlus 12 is expected to offer a 50MP Sony IMX966 main sensor. The 64MP telephoto module will offer 3x optical zoom while the third camera is a 48MP ultrawide lens. Reports have also suggested that the OnePlus 12 will offer BOE-developed LTPO OLED display.

We are eagerly waiting for OnePlus to offer some official specs about the device soon (before the China debut).