OnePlus 12 to feature Periscope Lens, reveals Leaked Renders

The OnePlus 12 is expected to arrive in the markets in December. Though, the company has not made any announcements regarding it’s launch yet. Rumours and leaks have started to pour in about the rumoured smartphone.

Now, a new leak report has revealed the renders of the supposed OnePlus 12 phone. The renders has been leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka onleaks).

OnePlus 12 leaked renders

The leaked renders have showcased some minor design changes in the OnePlus 12. Apart from that, it looks to have the same design as as its predecessor. The OnePlus 12 seems to sport a slim design and the alert slider and power button are located on the right side. The volume rocker keys are on the left edge. The smartphone is seen in a glossy Black color and the brand’s iconic sandstone finish.

The display is surrounded by minimal bezels. The render images show the screen with a small center-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The bottom edge of the device has a speaker grille and a USB-C port.

The device will likely sport the same half-pill-shaped island in a glossy finish that stretches from the side frame. It will sport two lenses at the top and one periscope lens below. The LED flash is placed outside the circular module at the top left corner of the pill-shaped island.

As per past leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 12 will reportedly will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It might support 150W wired and 50W wireless charging.