OnePlus 12 receives massive price cut on Flipkart, Save up to Rs 11,000

The OnePlus 12 has become cheaper in India with a massive price cut of up to Rs 11,000 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. OnePlus 12, which was launched in December 2023 as the the latest addition to OnePlus’s lineup is a premium smartphone with a price tag of Rs 64,999. It comes with a flagship-level display, powerful processor for gaming, and camera setup.

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has quickly gained a significant share of the smartphone market. The company offers powerful smartphones catering to every customer segment. The latest addition to OnePlus’s lineup is the OnePlus 12, which comes with an enticing discount for customers.

OnePlus 12 discount on Flipkart

The 256GB variant of the OnePlus 12 is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs 55,490, instead of the earlier cost of Rs 64,999 on Flipkart. It is getting a 14 percent discount on its original price.

With the 11 per cent flat discount offer, buyers can purchase the OnePlus 12 for just Rs 55,490, saving Rs 9,207. In addition to this, there are additional bank offers available for HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card holder who can avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the phone. Furthermore, Flipkart Axis Bank Card users can enjoy a 5 percent cashback.

OnePlus 12 specifications

The OnePlus 12 packs a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 45 nits, and HDR10+ with Dolby Vision. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

It boots Android 14 out of the box. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for high performance and packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The device features a triple camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP secondary lens, and a tertiary 48MP sensor. At front, it has a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone has a 5400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

