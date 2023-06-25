OnePlus 12 latest leak suggests a better camera setup onboard

OnePlus 12 is expected to be launched at the end of the year i.e. December 2023 in China. The launch of the device in other parts of the world will be in early Q1 of 2024. Several reports have suggested that OnePlus 12 device will be offered with some major upgrades rather than some limited updates and it includes camera updates too.

According to the latest leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, the camera upgrades on the OnePlus 12 will be multiple. The OnePlus 12 is expected to offer a 1-inch image sensor just like the Oppo Find X6 Pro. There will be the presence of a 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW unit as a telephoto lens but with a different setup.

The smartphone is expected to offer a superior zoom than the OnePlus 11. When it comes to display the smartphone will offer a better display panel. It is expected that the smartphone will offer LTPO4 OLED panel.

When it comes to fast charging, the device is expected to offer better fast charging. The OnePlus 11 offers 100W fast charging and a symmetrical design. The symmetrical design might mean the positioning of the rear cameras on the smartphone or the shape of the device (more curves at the edges).

NB: All the information in the article is based on leaks. The final product might offer different specs and features.