OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant to launch in India, Know details here

OnePlus 12 will be introduced in a new colour variant in the Indian market and that will be the Glacial White variant. The OnePlus 12 Glacial White variant was originally launched in China way back in December 2023. The device launched in three attractive colour variants and that included Flowy Emerald, Silky Black, and Glacial White. However, in India the company limited the colour variants to just two- Flowy Emerald, Silky Black.

On the hardware front, the device remains the same as the other OnePlus 12 devices. The launch of the Glacial White model will be on June 6 in India. The device will be available in OnePlus online as well as offline stores in Amazon India.

OnePlus 12 specifications

OnePlus 12 is the current flagship smartphone offered by the company and offers sleek and stylish design. It sports a large 6.82-inch display with ProXDR Display technology while the refresh rate is up to 120 Hz. The screen gets a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device boots on OxygenOS based on the Android 14. Powering the device is the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is paired with up to 16GB RAM. The on board storage is up to 512GB. The device gets a fingerprint sensor for added security.

The smartphone is offered with a massive 5,400 mAh battery that support fast charging support.

The device carries 4th Generation Hasselblad Camera System for Mobile. The device flaunts a triple camera unit alongside a flash in the camera unit. The camera unit includes an all-new Sony’s LYT-808 main sensor, advanced 64MP 3X Periscope Telephoto Camera and 114° ultra-wide camera. It has got advanced features like Nightscape and Portrait Mode to capture stunning pictures.