OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant launched in India, Know details

OnePlus 12 Glacial White variant has been launched in India and the price of the device starts at Rs 59,999. The device is available in OnePlus website, Amazon and in stores on June 6. The device can be purchased in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

On the hardware front, the device remains the same as the other OnePlus 12 devices. The device gets Rs 3000 discount with partner banks, Rs 2000 discount coupon which is valid till June 20. This means the full retail price is actually Rs 64,999. Users also get a bonus of up to Rs 12,000 if they exchange their old smartphone.

OnePlus 12 specifications

OnePlus 12 is the current flagship smartphone offered by the company and offers sleek and stylish design. It sports a large 6.82-inch display with ProXDR Display technology while the refresh rate is up to 120 Hz. The screen gets a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device boots on OxygenOS based on the Android 14. Powering the device is the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is paired with up to 16GB RAM. The on board storage is up to 512GB. The device gets a fingerprint sensor for added security.

The smartphone is offered with a massive 5,400 mAh battery that support fast charging support.

The device carries 4th Generation Hasselblad Camera System for Mobile. The device flaunts a triple camera unit alongside a flash in the camera unit. The camera unit includes an all-new Sony’s LYT-808 main sensor, advanced 64MP 3X Periscope Telephoto Camera and 114° ultra-wide camera. It has got advanced features like Nightscape and Portrait Mode to capture stunning pictures.