OnePlus 12 gets OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 update across the globe, check the features

OnePlus has launched the OxygenOS 15 update based on Android 15 update for the OnePlus 12. The users across the globe are receiving the update on their OnePlus 12 devices. The rollout is for IN/NA/EU/GLO regions and it will reach users in batches through this week, said the official community blog of OnePlus. The rollout of the OxygenOS 15 is one week ahead of the schedule.

The new built are as follows:

India: CPH2573_15.0.0.206(EX01)

North America: CPH2583_15.0.0.205(EX01)

Europe/Global markets: CPH2581_15.0.0.204(EX01)

The changelog is quite long and users have to visit the official community blog of OnePlus. It includes animations, visual effects, themes, fluid cloud, photo editing, floating window & split view, notifications & quick settings, battery & charging, sound & vibration, safety, privacy, Wi-Fi and much more. The AI-related features are still are still being tested and is likely to be integrated in future versions by the end of this month.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13, the flagship smartphone from the manufacturer has finally launched in China. The smartphone offers the flagship Snapdragon Processor for 2024 i.e. Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and offers a larger 6,000 mAh silicon carbon battery.

The device gets a 6.82-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 4500 nits of peak brightness. On the camera front, the OnePlus 13 smartphone features a Hasselblad-branded 50MP triple rear camera setup. The rear setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary shooter, a 50MP LYT600 3x optical lens, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle lens.

The device offers a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. Android 15 (based on the newly launched ColorOS 15) is offered out of the box. OxygenOS 15 will be offered on the smartphone across global models.