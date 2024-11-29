OnePlus 12 receives new OxygenOS 15 update with AI features in India

OnePlus 12 smartphones has received a new OxygenOS 15 update in India. The smartphone got the stable version of the OxygenOS 15 update earlier this month. The new update has the version number CPH2573_15.0.0.305. It is said to have brought an array of AI features including AI Retouch with clarity enhancement, unblur and reflection removal in photos and AI Notes. The update also brings the option to share live photos with iOS devices nearby and fixes some issues. It also includes an Android security patch for November 2024. Te update is being rolled out in batches in the country. It will also be available in North America, Europe and global markets next week.

AI features

It has brought Enhance clarity feature that can enhance the clarity of cropped, distant, or low-quality photos.

Unblur feature: That can restore details, colors, and lighting in blurry photos.

Remove reflections feature: It can help to effortlessly remove glass reflections for clearer, more authentic photos through windows.

AI Notes

New AI writing suite: The device now has a continue writing, polish, and optimize style AI writing features to help you in drafting and enhancing content, unleashing your creativity in an instant.

Format feature: To organize scattered information into well-organized content to make it more visually appealing and easier to read.

Clean up feature: It removes filler words from voice notes to make sentences more coherent while retaining the original audio.

Communication & interconnection

Now you can easily share live photos with iOS devices nearby.

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Fluid Cloud

The updated Fluid Cloud enhances app compatibility, now supporting a wider range of overseas applications like Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato. This enables real-time synchronization of information in various scenarios such as food ordering and music listening.

The design focuses on efficient information visualization, positioned centrally for a balanced and streamlined display.

Interaction with alerts allows capsules to expand into detailed cards with a tap, providing efficient access to multiple live activities by swiping in the status bar.

The new animation system brings a fluid, elastic design with dynamic blurring effects in real-time, making card visuals smoother and more refined.

System