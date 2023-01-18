OnePlus 11R launch in India seems imminent; product appears on Indian BIS certificate website

The launch of the OnePlus 11R in India seems imminent as it has appeared on the Indian BIS certificate website. The device is expected to be the second device after the OnePlus 11 that is scheduled for launch in February. Not only the OnePlus 11R gets an Indian BIS certification, it also gets Chinese CQC certification.

As reported by 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone has a model number OnePlus CPH2487 and the launch seems imminent. The Chinese counterpart of the device is expected to be named OnePlus Ace 2.

Expected Specs of OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon+ Gen 1 processor and the clock speed is expected to be around 3GHz. The model number of the smartphone is CPH2487. The display of the smartphone is 6.7-inch and is AMOLED display. The resolution is 2772×1240 while the refresh rate is 120Hz. The RAM of the smartphone is expected to be 8GB, 12GB and 16GB. Speaking of the storage variants, we are expected to have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

The smartphone is expected to offer OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. The primary sensor of the device is 50MP while the secondary camera is 12MP. The third sensor of the smartphone is expected to be 2MP. The selfie camera of the device is a 16MP shooter and it should be more than enough to for taking selfies and video calls.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus 11R is expected to offer a 5000mAh battery and support for 100W fast charging. Some of the important features that are expected to be offered in the smartphone are alert slider, IR Blaster, in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers.

OnePlus is also planning to launch a new tablet very soon in the Indian market, revealed sources. The tablet is reported under testing and is codenamed ‘Aries’. It is expected that the tablet will cost under Rs 20,000. The company has already launched the OnePlus 11 series in China. It is yet to be confirmed whether the tab will be named OnePlus Pad or OnePlus Tab.