Buy OnePlus 11R under Rs 30,000 with a massive discount on Amazon

OnePlus 11R has become much cheaper on Amazon after receiving a massive discount on the platform. With the price cut, the OnePlus 11R smartphone price has been cut down below Rs 30,000. The device, which was launched last year, is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset SoC, and is packed with advanced features and more.

Check the discount and specifications of the device below:

OnePlus 11R price cut

The price of the OnePlus 11R is currently down at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, which was originally had a launch price of Rs 39,999 on Amazon. Additionally, users can also avail free EMI by making payments using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

OnePlus 11R specifications

OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz, 2772 X 1240 pixels resolution, and 1450 nits of peak brightness. OnePlus 11R 5G features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front that houses the 16MP selfie camera.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the device packs up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset boots Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system and has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support. ccordign to the company, the device can be changed from 1-100% in 25 minutes. The charger comes inside the box.

The smartphone feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120 degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 11R 5G includes 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs 204 grams.