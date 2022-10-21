OnePlus 11 Specifications leaked, to offer 2K display along with 100W fast charging

The next flagship device from OnePlus is expected to be OnePlus 11 and its specifications have been leaked. Key specification of the OnePlus 11 (according to leaks) includes a 2K display along with support for 100W fast charging. Rumours also suggest that the OnePlus 11 Pro will be named as OnePlus 11. It is quite interesting to note that OnePlus 10 series did not receive a OnePlus 10 model and rather got a OnePlus 10 Pro as the flagship model.

According to a post on Weibo, the OnePlus 11 gets a round camera bump that consists of three sensors along with a round flash. There is a Hasselblad branding on the camera bump as well. It is expected that the rear camera setup offers 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide sensor and a telephoto sensor of 32MP. The primary camera is expected to offer a Sony sensor just like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The screen of the upcoming flagship device will be 2K, suggested the rumours. The OnePlus 11 will offer a 6.7-inch curved screen (3216 x1440 pixels). A punch hole is expected on the top left corner of the screen (which houses the camera) while an under-screen sensor acts as a fingerprint sensor. We expect the alert slider on the side of the device. The OnePlus 10T did not feature an Alert Slider.

When it comes to the processor of the device, we expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at the core. The battery of the device will be 5000mAh in capacity. This means that there might be two 2500mAh bi-cell batteries which will support 100W fast charging. In terms of software, the OnePlus 11 is expected to offer Android 13 out of the box.

NB: The specifications mentioned in the article are based on various rumours and leaks. Kindly, wait for the official notification from the manufacturer.