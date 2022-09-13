OnePlus 11 Pro renders leaked online, Tipped to feature alert slider

OnePlus is expected to launch another flagship offering ‘OnePlus 11 series’ by the end of the year. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Now, Smartprix and OnLeaks have shared some early renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro, giving us a first look at the design of the phone. The renders shows the phone with a circular camera module that has Hasselblad branding, similar to the one on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The camera module is placed in an off-center position. As usual, the front features a curved display with a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The renders also revealed an alert slider that went missing on previous OnePlus 10 phones (excluding the 10 Pro).

However, the final design could be different as there are several months still to go before the launch of the device and the company has not confirmed anything yet. The OnePlus 11 Pro launch date is yet to be revealed, but the flagship is expected to arrive in early 2023.

OnePlus 11 Specifications Expected

Even though there is not much information about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the chipset is expected to offer 4nm chip. The capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be known once the chipset gets launched. Time will tell whether the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be better than current flagship or it will be similar in performance.

Reports have also suggested that OnePlus 11 will not be the only smartphone that offers flagship Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset. Xiaomi could be the first smartphone manufacturer to offer Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset.

The current flagship OnePlus 10T is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and houses a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging support. The smartphone offers 6.7-inch HDR10+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a triple camera system on its rear headlined by the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), Nightscape 2.0, and improved HDR performance.

The OnePlus 10T 5G with 8GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999, the 12GB+256GB model comes at Rs 54,999. Meanwhile, the 16GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 55,999.