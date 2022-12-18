OnePlus 11 officially teased; Check launch date and other details

OnePlus has released the first official trailer of its upcoming OnePlus 11. The teaser shows the OnePlus 11 with a triple camera setup at the back in a classic Black colour finish. The device seems to have a glossy finish.

The triple camera module on the OnePlus 11 has a circular shape and looks more significant than the current phone. It might have sensors from Hasselblad for enhanced colour grading and better overall quality. OnePlus recently hosted an event in its home country China, in which it gave some details about the premium smartphone.

OnePlus 11: What to expect

OnePlus 11 is said to replace the Pro model. The company is expected to offer top-end features and specs with the OnePlus 11. Earlier, the smartphone got the 3C certification. As per the listing, the device may offer 100 watt fast charging. It may have support for 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output.

OnePlus 11 is said to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming device is expected to be offered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor, which was launched last month. It is claimed to be 40 percent more power efficient than the ongoing one.

It is offered with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology which brings features like new Adreno GPU that claims up to 25 percent better gaming performance and Kryo CPU with up to 40 percent better power efficiency than the ongoing chipset.

As per reports, the upcoming OnePlus will sport a punch-hole camera cut at the top of the display. The device is tipped to pack triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor along with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus 11 might run on Android 13 operating system out of the box and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The company may offer the phone in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colour variants. But, the handset is rumoured to come in other colour variants as well.