OnePlus 11 expected to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood

Last month (August), OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone OnePlus 10T in the Indian market. It was expected that the company (OnePlus) will not introduce any flagship smartphone this year. However, according to the latest rumours we have come to know that the company will launch its next flagship device- OnePlus 11 featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is also rumoured that another smartphone manufacturer will adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

According to reports by China-based tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, OnePlus is working on its new smartphone (expected to be the flagship model) and it will launch in December 2022. The new smartphone-OnePlus 11 will offer the flagship Snapdragon Chipset which is internally dubbed as Qualcomm SM8550 (otherwise known as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2). The current flagship of OnePlus-OnePlus 10T offers Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Expected Specifications

Even though there is not much information about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the chipset is expected to offer 4nm chip. The capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be known once the chipset gets launched. Time will tell whether the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be better than current flagship or it will be similar in performance.

Reports have also suggested that OnePlus 11 will not be the only smartphone that offers flagship Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset. Xiaomi could be the first smartphone manufacturer to offer Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset.

The current flagship OnePlus 10T is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and houses a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging support. The smartphone offers 6.7-inch HDR10+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a triple camera system on its rear headlined by the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), Nightscape 2.0, and improved HDR performance.

The OnePlus 10T 5G with 8GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999, the 12GB+256GB model comes at Rs 54,999. Meanwhile, the 16GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 55,999.